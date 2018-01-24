Shortest St. Patrick's Day parade to have 1st marching band

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - For the first time since it started 15 years ago, the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade will include a marching band

The parade covers 98 feet along Bridge Street in downtown Hot Springs. The Mountain Pine High School band director, Chris Johns, says it is an honor to have the first band in the parade.

The March 17 parade takes 40 entries each year. So far, it has 27 for this year's festivities.

The Sentinel-Record reported Joey Fatone of (asterisk)NSYNC will be this year's celebrity grand marshal and Jon Heder of "Napoleon Dynamite" is the official starter.

This year's parade will start at 7:30 p.m. - an hour later than usual - to allow time for Oaklawn Park patrons to attend after that day's Rebel Stakes.

Information from: The Sentinel-Record, http://www.hotsr.com

