U.S. 49 reopened after vehicle drives off into creek

U.S. Highway 49, just south of Marmaduke, is back open to traffic after a vehicle drove into Slavens Creek Wednesday.

At least one person was injured in the crash, according to Chief Deputy Rick Mellow of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Arkansas State Police and deputies had the highway shut down to land a helicopter.

The highway was closed for just over an hour.

ASP is investigating the crash.

