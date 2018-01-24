Coast Guard preparing to raise sunken vessel near Blytheville

The United States Coast Guard and local agencies are preparing to raise a sunken vessel in the Mississippi River near Blytheville.

A news release from the Coast Guard on Wednesday stated the vessel is discharging oil near mile marker 823 on the lower Mississippi River.

On Friday, the Coast Guard stated salvage equipment arrived at the location in preparation for raising the towing vessel, the Virginia Renee.

Coast Guard watchstanders were notified about just after 5:30 a.m. by Terral River Service. The uninspected towing vessel sunk at its mooring at Hickman Landing.

Enhanced Environmental and Emergency Services recovered an estimated 1,000 gallons of diesel oil.

The Virginia Renee has a reported 10,000 gallons of diesel aboard, according to the Coast Guard.

Boom and absorbent pads are being used to mitigate the oil spreading and divers are on the scene.

The Coast Guard is investigating.

