Coast Guard responding to sunken oil vessel near Blytheville

The United States Coast Guard is responding to a sunken vessel on the lower Mississippi River near Blytheville.

A news release from the Coast Guard states the vessel is discharging oil near mile marker 823. The incident happened Wednesday.

Coast Guard watchstanders were notified about just after 5:30 a.m. by Terral River Service.

The uninspected towing vessel Virginia Renee sunk at its mooring at Hickman Landing.

The Virginia Renee has a reported 10,000 gallons of diesel aboard, according to the Coast Guard.

Boom and absorbent pads are being used to mitigate the oil spreading. Divers are on the scene and a plan is being developed to salvage the vessel.

The Coast Guard is investigating.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.