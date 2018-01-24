Pair accused of kidnapping, robbing man at gunpoint

A couple could face life in prison after Jonesboro police say they kidnapped a man and robbed him at gunpoint.

The victim told investigators he was in his yard near Allen and Miller Streets Monday afternoon when 28-year-old Jessica Samone Bell pulled up in a blue SUV, pointed a silver and black 9mm pistol at him, and ordered him to get in.

Bell then drove the victim to Bridge Street where she picked up 47-year-old Nathaniel Watson, court documents stated.

After Watson got in the vehicle, they then drove to the intersection of Patrick and Magnolia. The victim said Watson showed him a pistol and told him “give me the money.”

After giving Watson about $250, the victim said he thought they would let him out of the vehicle.

Instead, according to the affidavit, he claimed Bell said “they were going to carry him to the county and kill him.”

The victim said once they turned onto Thomas Green Road and he saw the Jonesboro Math and Science Magnet School, he jumped out and ran.

He told police he ran toward the building because he did not think they would shoot toward the school.

“[The victim] stated that as he was running, he could hear Bell tell Watson to shoot his [expletive],” the affidavit stated.

Bell then pulled into a driveway and turned around before leaving the area, he said.

The affidavit stated during a recorded interview the man picked Watson and Bell out of a photo lineup.

On Wednesday, the two suspects appeared before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause existed at the time of their arrests to charge each of them with kidnapping and aggravated robbery. If convicted of the Class Y felonies, they could be sentenced to 10-40 years or life in prison.

Fowler ordered both suspects to appear in circuit court on Feb. 26 before setting Bell’s bond at $3,500 and Watson’s at $10,000.

