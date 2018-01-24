Arkansas enlists 4 firms to help probe opioid abuse in state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' attorney general has signed a contract with four law firms to help investigate drug companies and prepare for potential legal action over their role in the state's opioid abuse problem.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday she retained Dover Dixon Horne PLLC in Little Rock and three out-of-state firms for the probe, which she says could last from several months to several years and could result in lawsuits against the drug manufacturers. The three out-of-state firms currently represent the states of Ohio, Louisiana and Mississippi in lawsuits against opioid manufacturers.

Under the contract, the firms won't be paid unless the state recovers money through a settlement or litigation.

