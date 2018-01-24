City working to clean up abandoned, dilapidated properties

The city of Cave City is working to clean up the town by targeting properties that are in disrepair and notifying owners about its cleanup ordinance.

On Tuesday night, the city council condemned its first property in years, showing that they are trying to make the town look more presentable.

Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson said the revitalized push for cleanup started last year by sending letters to landowners, saying they must comply with the city's laws.

"It's something that a lot of people in town really want and when I became mayor a lot of people, again, voiced their opinion that they really want to see all these properties taken care of and cleaned up," Anderson said.

He said citizens have cited both an appearance and safety issue and Anderson agreed that abandoned or dilapidated buildings can become havens for crime.

"Especially, you know, if you have landowners that live off, out of the city, they, a lot of times, may not even realize exactly what kind of shape it's gotten into, so it can definitely cause a lot of problems for us," Anderson said.

Anyone who is concerned about a property can bring it to the attention of the mayor or city council member to see if something needs to be done.

Anderson just wants citizens to understand that it can be a lengthy process.

"We want to enforce the ordinance and the laws that we have, obviously, but at the same time we want to make sure that it's a fair process, that we give people time to get the property cleaned up or get structures repaired," he said.

