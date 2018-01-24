City receives first clean audit in years

The city of Blytheville just received their first clean audit in 16 years.

Mayor James Sanders and Chief Finance Officer John Callens said the last time the city received a clean audit was in the year 2000.

The Arkansas Division of Legislative Audit found the mayor’s office, finance director, city clerk-treasurer, district clerk and the police chief offices to be in compliance with state regulations, which means they are being fiscally responsible and handling tax dollars appropriately.

Mayor Sanders says each time the city receives an audit, they take the recommendations made and talk to department heads on how to implement those changes.

“It has given us the opportunity to pay off existing debt while continuing to work toward obtaining a clean audit for the city,” Sanders said.

Mayor Sanders says now that they have identified and solved their previous problems, and as laws change, the city will continue to work to stay in compliance with future audits.

“As laws change, we have to recognize what those laws are,” Sanders said. “And as we do that, stay within those guidelines so that we can produce one of the best audits that we could for the citizens.”

Callens said the city and the general fund are as strong as they have been in the past 17 years.

