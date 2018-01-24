Turf work completed at Joe Mack Campbell - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Turf work completed at Joe Mack Campbell

New turf at Joe Mack Campbell Park (Source: City of Jonesboro Facebook page) New turf at Joe Mack Campbell Park (Source: City of Jonesboro Facebook page)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The City of Jonesboro has completed the installation of artificial turf at Joe Mack Campbell Park. 

Work began on a project to install artificial turf at the facility, according to a Facebook post from the city of Jonesboro back in January. 

"We can't wait to see the finished product," city officials said in the post.

City officials announced in December that the $1.1 million project will create at least 10 new fields at the complex. The plans call for the funding to be reimbursed to the city through the Jonesboro Baseball Boosters for $135,000 a year for five years, with at least 900 to 1,200 kids participating in games at the fields. 

In addition to the lack of rainouts due to the artificial turf, city officials also hope to have larger tournaments at the park. 

  • Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Sunday, April 29 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 21:39:44 GMT
    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

  • Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:27:37 GMT
    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

  • Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:24:26 GMT
    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

