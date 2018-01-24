Turf work completed at Joe Mack Campbell

The City of Jonesboro has completed the installation of artificial turf at Joe Mack Campbell Park.

Work began on a project to install artificial turf at the facility, according to a Facebook post from the city of Jonesboro back in January.

"We can't wait to see the finished product," city officials said in the post.

City officials announced in December that the $1.1 million project will create at least 10 new fields at the complex. The plans call for the funding to be reimbursed to the city through the Jonesboro Baseball Boosters for $135,000 a year for five years, with at least 900 to 1,200 kids participating in games at the fields.

In addition to the lack of rainouts due to the artificial turf, city officials also hope to have larger tournaments at the park.

