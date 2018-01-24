Police department takes next step in moving to new facility

The Blytheville Police Department has been in the process of renovating and moving into a new facility.

Because the funding is coming from a United States Department of Agriculture loan, the department has to follow a certain procedure.

It includes putting out notifications for requests for qualifications to fill the construction manager position.

Police Chief Ross Thompson said the department received nine of those requests for qualifications and opened them Tuesday.

The Fire and Police Committee will narrow the nine RFQs down to four, and those four will interview for the position.

“USDA wants the qualifications, they don’t necessarily go by the lowest price on this,” Thompson said. “They want to make sure we are getting somebody that knows what they’re doing and meets the conditions that USDA sets forth.”

Thompson said they don’t know a price for the project yet, and that is another step that will be regulated by the USDA.

Thompson said their architects are hoping to get the department working in the building by the summer of 2019.

