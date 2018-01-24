Police: 17-year-old escapes from DYS facility - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: 17-year-old escapes from DYS facility

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -

Harrisburg police spent Wednesday looking for a 17-year-old Hispanic male who escaped from the dorm at the Division of Youth Services facility Tuesday night. 

According to Lt. Justin Kimble of the Harrisburg Police Department, the teenager, who is from Pulaski County, left the dorm around 10 p.m. Tuesday and headed across a nearby field to Highway 1. 

Authorities searched the facility and the area but could not find the teenager, Kimble said. 

Police describe the teenager as 5'5" with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt, khaki pants and black shoes when he left the facility.

This is the second escape from the facility in the past year or so. Last March, three 16-year-old juveniles left the facility while switching classes. 

Anyone with information on the escape Tuesday can call Harrisburg police at 870-578-2530.

