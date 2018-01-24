Police: 17-year-old escapes from DYS facility

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
A man is being sought by authorities after he reportedly threatened police officers by sending online posts after a major drug bust, Blytheville police said Wednesday night.
An Osceola man was in custody Wednesday for his role in a Nov. 2017 robbery at a Blytheville convenience store. Blytheville police said Wednesday night.
Harrisburg police spent Wednesday looking for a 17-year-old Hispanic male who escaped from the dorm at the Division of Youth Services facility Tuesday night.
There may be fewer rainouts at Joe Mack Campbell Park as work began on a project to install artificial turf at the facility, according to a Facebook post from the city of Jonesboro.
The Independence County Courthouse in Batesville will also serve a second role, while officials work to renovate the courtroom as well, County Judge Robert Griffin said Wednesday.
A list of notable people who have passed away so far in 2018. (Source: AP)
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.
Alabama and Georgia are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
Recently, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan asked his Facebook audience to text their mom and ask how long it would to take to cook a 25 lb. turkey in a microwave.
Twenty-six people were killed in a mass shooting Nov. 5, 2017, during the Sunday morning services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, an unincorporated community of about 600 residents.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.
