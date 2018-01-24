Police: Man arrested in connection to November robbery - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: Man arrested in connection to November robbery

Antwuan Coleman (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Antwuan Coleman (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

An Osceola man was in custody Wednesday for his role in a Nov. 2017 robbery at a Blytheville convenience store. Blytheville police said Wednesday night. 

According to CID Commander Lt. John Frazier, Antwuan Coleman turned himself in Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police had been looking for Coleman in connection with the Nov. 27 robbery at Jordan's Quick Stop on West Main Street. 

Police believe that two black males, one with a handgun, went to the store, robbed the store and fled, Frazier said. 

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, police said. 

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Blytheville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 870-763-4411 or the department's Crime Stoppers line at 844-910-STOP.

