Police: man makes threats against police - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Blytheville Police
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A man is being sought by authorities after he reportedly threatened police officers by sending online posts after a major drug bust, Blytheville police said Wednesday. 

According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, authorities are looking for Tyrone M. Dority on a warrant, alleging making a terroristic threat. Blytheville police and other agencies arrested 10 people in a drug investigation, called Operation Street Sweeper, on Jan. 13. 

Officers then found out Jan. 14 that Dority had posted information, including names and addresses of officers as well as encouraging people to kill the officers, Thompson said. 

Anyone with information on Dority's whereabouts can call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP. 

  • Injured bald eagle rescued in Jackson County

    The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department had wild Wednesday afternoon as they help rescue a bald eagle.

  • Jacksonport State Park's new visitor's center nearing completion

    A new visitor’s center at Jacksonport State Park has been a dream for officials for years. Now that dream is a reality.

  • County in dire need of foster families

    A local organization dedicated to finding children foster homes is seeing a major need for foster families in counties like Poinsett, Crittenden and especially Jackson County.

