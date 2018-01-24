Police: man makes threats against police

A man is being sought by authorities after he reportedly threatened police officers by sending online posts after a major drug bust, Blytheville police said Wednesday.

According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, authorities are looking for Tyrone M. Dority on a warrant, alleging making a terroristic threat. Blytheville police and other agencies arrested 10 people in a drug investigation, called Operation Street Sweeper , on Jan. 13.

Officers then found out Jan. 14 that Dority had posted information, including names and addresses of officers as well as encouraging people to kill the officers, Thompson said.

Anyone with information on Dority's whereabouts can call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.

