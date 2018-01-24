Report: new energy source being developed

Researchers at the University of Arkansas are working to develop an energy source out of graphene. (Source: KNWA)

A University of Arkansas physics professor is working on a project to develop a source of energy that he says will provide strong energy that is good for the environment.

According to a report from Fayetteville television station KNWA , professor Paul Thibado has created the energy by using free-standing graphene. Thibado said it will help in a major way.

"What happens is the free-standing graphene is constantly flipping its curvature like this and one ripple has 10,000 atoms in and they're all moving together, coherently and in phase and that kinetic energy, we can capture that and store it as electrical charge," Thibado said.

Right now, the University of Arkansas controls the patent on the project.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.