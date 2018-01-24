Clarksville solar plant opens

The largest solar field in Arkansas opened Wednesday with nearly 20,000 solar panels ready to provide energy for a west Arkansas town.

According to a report from Fayetteville television station KNWA, there was a ribbon cutting for a new solar power plant in the city of Clarksville.

City officials have said the solar plant will save residents nearly $500,000 a year on utility bills, as well as cutting down on emissions.

The panels are used by tracking the sun's movement to get the most energy for the plant, KNWA reported.

