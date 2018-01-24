Clarksville solar plant opens - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Clarksville solar plant opens

A solar power plant opened Wednesday in Clarksville. (Source: KNWA-TV) A solar power plant opened Wednesday in Clarksville. (Source: KNWA-TV)
CLARKSVILLE, AR (KAIT/KNWA) -

The largest solar field in Arkansas opened Wednesday with nearly 20,000 solar panels ready to provide energy for a west Arkansas town. 

According to a report from Fayetteville television station KNWA, there was a ribbon cutting for a new solar power plant in the city of Clarksville.

City officials have said the solar plant will save residents nearly $500,000 a year on utility bills, as well as cutting down on emissions. 

The panels are used by tracking the sun's movement to get the most energy for the plant, KNWA reported.  

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

