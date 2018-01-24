Gas cannon causes GCT Primary School to go on lockdown

Greene County Tech Primary School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

According to Greene County Tech Superintendent Gene Weeks, preschoolers were outside playing when they thought they heard gunshots.

The school then went on lockdown, and school resource officers investigated the incident.

It was discovered a woman was using a gas cannon to keep birds from roosting in her trees, Weeks said.

The woman has been using the cannon for the past four years.

A letter was sent home to parents to explain the incident.

