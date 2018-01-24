Jacksonport State Park's new visitor's center nearing completion - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jacksonport State Park's new visitor's center nearing completion

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JACKSONPORT, AR (KAIT) -

A new visitor’s center at Jacksonport State Park has been a dream for officials for years. Now that dream is a reality.

A new 10,000 square foot facility at the park is under construction.

Once it is finished, it will feature museum exhibits, registration areas, park offices, gift shops, and a multipurpose room for the community.

The project is estimated to cost $5 million.

Park Superintendent Mark Ballard said the cool part about the new facility is that windows surround it.

“You can look back toward the courthouse and see the monument and the civil war cannon as well as the courthouse itself, so it is going to be a beautiful facility that will really help us better tell our story here at Jacksonport State Park,” Ballard said.

Depending on the weather, officials hope to have the visitor’s center open by the spring.

