AR soldier surprises sons at school: see the homecoming on GMR8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AR soldier surprises sons at school: see the homecoming on GMR8

(Source: Region 8 News) (Source: Region 8 News)

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Grab the tissues for an Arkansas homecoming.

A master sergeant from Cabot was able to come home early from serving in Kuwait.

He surprised his three boys at their school.

See the reunion on GMR8.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Injured bald eagle rescued in Jackson County

    Injured bald eagle rescued in Jackson County

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:38 PM EST2018-01-25 04:38:31 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:48 PM EST2018-01-25 04:48:16 GMT
    (Source: Capt. Ricky Morales)(Source: Capt. Ricky Morales)

    The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department had wild Wednesday afternoon as they help rescue a bald eagle.

    The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department had wild Wednesday afternoon as they help rescue a bald eagle.

  • Jacksonport State Park's new visitor's center nearing completion

    Jacksonport State Park's new visitor's center nearing completion

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:36 PM EST2018-01-25 04:36:51 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:43 PM EST2018-01-25 04:43:56 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A new visitor’s center at Jacksonport State Park has been a dream for officials for years. Now that dream is a reality.

    A new visitor’s center at Jacksonport State Park has been a dream for officials for years. Now that dream is a reality.

  • County in dire need of foster families

    County in dire need of foster families

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:20 PM EST2018-01-25 04:20:56 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:39 PM EST2018-01-25 04:39:10 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A local organization dedicated to finding children foster homes is seeing a major need for foster families in counties like Poinsett, Crittenden and especially Jackson County.

    A local organization dedicated to finding children foster homes is seeing a major need for foster families in counties like Poinsett, Crittenden and especially Jackson County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly