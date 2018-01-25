Newport store robbed, police search for suspect - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Newport store robbed, police search for suspect

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

Police need help finding a man who robbed a Newport convenience store at gunpoint.

At 9:52 p.m. Wednesday, the Newport Police Department received a call from Jordan’s #7, 2720 AR-367, saying they had just been robbed.

Employees described the suspect as a black male wearing a black hoodie.

A witness who had just pulled into the store told police he saw a man matching that description run north of the building. The witness said the suspect ran between Bowen Manufacturing and Fields Heat and Air, according to a news release from NPD.

Newport police officers, along with officers from the Diaz Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, searched the area but were unable to find anyone matching that description.

Anyone with information on this case should call 870-523-2721. NPD assures all calls will remain confidential.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Newport store robbed, police search for suspect

    Newport store robbed, police search for suspect

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:49 AM EST2018-01-25 14:49:20 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:54 AM EST2018-01-25 14:54:42 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Newport police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store Wednesday night at gunpoint.

    Newport police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store Wednesday night at gunpoint.

  • Injured bald eagle rescued in Jackson County

    Injured bald eagle rescued in Jackson County

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:38 PM EST2018-01-25 04:38:31 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:48 PM EST2018-01-25 04:48:16 GMT
    (Source: Capt. Ricky Morales)(Source: Capt. Ricky Morales)

    The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department had wild Wednesday afternoon as they help rescue a bald eagle.

    The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department had wild Wednesday afternoon as they help rescue a bald eagle.

  • Jacksonport State Park's new visitor's center nearing completion

    Jacksonport State Park's new visitor's center nearing completion

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:36 PM EST2018-01-25 04:36:51 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:43 PM EST2018-01-25 04:43:56 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A new visitor’s center at Jacksonport State Park has been a dream for officials for years. Now that dream is a reality.

    A new visitor’s center at Jacksonport State Park has been a dream for officials for years. Now that dream is a reality.

    •   
Powered by Frankly