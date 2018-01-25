Newport store robbed, police search for suspect

Police need help finding a man who robbed a Newport convenience store at gunpoint.

At 9:52 p.m. Wednesday, the Newport Police Department received a call from Jordan’s #7, 2720 AR-367, saying they had just been robbed.

Employees described the suspect as a black male wearing a black hoodie.

A witness who had just pulled into the store told police he saw a man matching that description run north of the building. The witness said the suspect ran between Bowen Manufacturing and Fields Heat and Air, according to a news release from NPD.

Newport police officers, along with officers from the Diaz Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, searched the area but were unable to find anyone matching that description.

Anyone with information on this case should call 870-523-2721. NPD assures all calls will remain confidential.

