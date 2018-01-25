4 arrested in vehicle break-ins, 70 items recovered

Police arrested four suspects and recovered dozens of items from vehicle break-ins.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Hill Drive area around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were told that someone in the vehicle was seen getting out and checking the door of a nearby truck to see if it was locked. The vehicle was located by officers near the reported area.

JPD states about 70 items, including a previously reported stolen handgun, belonging to victims of previous reports were recovered from the stopped vehicle.

Four people inside the vehicle were arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Names of the suspects were not immediately released due to the active investigation, according to the release.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.