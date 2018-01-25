Roadwork bids approved throughout NE Arkansas

Bids to begin improvements to some Arkansas roads are now approved by the Arkansas State Highway Commission.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation released the following information about several projects throughout Northeast Arkansas:

Clay Co.

Resurface 1.2 miles of County Road 419 starting at U.S. Highway 67 and continuing eastward, near Corning. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, Inc. of Paragould was awarded the contract at $347,621.02.

Craighead Co.

Resurface 2.5 miles of U.S. Highway 63B and State Highway 463 from Watt St. to Ingles Rd. in the city of Jonesboro. White River Materials, Inc. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $648,204.93.

Crittenden Co.

Construct an Arkansas Highway Police Inspection Facility at Bridgeport and Riverside weigh stations near West Memphis. R. L. Persons Construction, Inc. of Poplar Bluff, MO was awarded the contract at $1,625,690.

Cross Co.

Resurface selected sections of 1.4 miles of various city streets in Parkin, to include: Louise Dr., Massena Rd., Core Ave., Wilson St., W. Smithdale Ave., and Tyronza Ave. Sugg Construction, Inc. of Jonesboro was awarded the contract at $249,535.74.

Greene Co.

Resurface 3.1 miles of State Highway 135 from the Craighead County line and continuing northward. Sugg Construction, Inc. of Jonesboro was awarded the contract at $539,714.24.

Independence/Sharp Co.

Resurface 2 miles of U.S. Highway 167 in Cave City. White River Materials, Inc. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $631,847.

Lawrence Co.

Resurface 2.1 miles of State Highway 230 near Strawberry between the Sharp County Line and State Highway 117. Asphalt Producers, LLC of Jonesboro was awarded the contract at $756,179.52.

Mississippi Co.

Rehabilitate selected sections of 4.1 miles of State Highways 150 and 181 in Gosnell. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, Inc. of Paragould was awarded the contract at $1,312,181.19.

All of the projects are scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. They are expected to be completed early to mid-2018.

