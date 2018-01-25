Police: Woman sets fire to home during domestic dispute, man injured

A fire that sent a man to the hospital was started during a domestic dispute, police say.

Wednesday morning, Kennett police and fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300-block of Seely Street.

A man inside the home at the time of the fire was taken by ambulance to the emergency room at Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

During their investigation, police determined 43-year-old Brigit Moseley set the fire during a domestic violence incident, according to a KPD social media post.

Officers arrested Moseley on suspicion of first-degree arson and first-degree domestic dispute and took her to the Dunklin County Justice Center.

According to the post, police added more charges after they say she “assaulted an investigator during an interview and attempted to assault two others.”

