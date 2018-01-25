AR man sentenced to 40 years after guilty plea

A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced prior to his jury trial in Crittenden County.

Freddie Lee Wright, Jr., 38, pleaded guilty on Thursday to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington.

A jury was selected for his trial on Monday, but Wright entered his plea on Tuesday.

West Memphis police conducted a traffic stop on Wright in February 2016 and found 25.1 grams of cocaine in his possession. Ellington stated Wright had been convicted of seven prior felonies and was charged as a habitual offender, which enhanced the punishment range.

Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Wright to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, plus an additional 15 years due to the habitual offender enhancement, to be served consecutively.

Ellington thanked Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Young who handled the case as well as the West Memphis Police Department for their hard work.

