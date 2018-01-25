A Better Region 8: United Cerebral Palsy helps to live 'life without limits'

This Sunday is the 2018 UCP Telethon from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be live from the studio at ASU-TV and broadcast on NBC Region 8.

United Cerebral Palsy of Northeast Arkansas believes in "life without limits." They offer an array of services uniquely tailored to the individual needs of each person.

From early intervention for infants and toddlers to supported living and employment services for adults, each service maximizes the potential of those served and increases their level of independence.

Last year's telethon raised $106,000 to help people with cerebral palsy right here in Northeast Arkansas. This year the mission is to raise that much or more, and we need your help to get there.

So join everyone on the Region 8 News team for the UCP Telethon this Sunday from noon to 6 on NBC Region 8.

Supporting UCP and its mission will make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP and General Manager

