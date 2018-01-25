A Better Region 8: United Cerebral Palsy helps to live 'life wit - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A Better Region 8: United Cerebral Palsy helps to live 'life without limits'

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)

This Sunday is the 2018 UCP Telethon from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be live from the studio at ASU-TV and broadcast on NBC Region 8.

United Cerebral Palsy of Northeast Arkansas believes in "life without limits."  They offer an array of services uniquely tailored to the individual needs of each person.

From early intervention for infants and toddlers to supported living and employment services for adults, each service maximizes the potential of those served and increases their level of independence.

Last year's telethon raised $106,000 to help people with cerebral palsy right here in Northeast Arkansas.  This year the mission is to raise that much or more, and we need your help to get there.

So join everyone on the Region 8 News team for the UCP Telethon this Sunday from noon to 6 on NBC Region 8.

Supporting UCP and its mission will make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP and General Manager

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • ASUMH Health Sciences Simulator gets funding

    ASUMH Health Sciences Simulator gets funding

    Thursday, January 25 2018 8:46 PM EST2018-01-26 01:46:08 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:08 PM EST2018-01-26 02:08:55 GMT
    The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas gave $63,296 Thursday to Arkansas State University Mountain Home for a full body birthing simulator called SimMom to train nurses to deliver babies. (Source: Arkansas State University Mountain Home)The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas gave $63,296 Thursday to Arkansas State University Mountain Home for a full body birthing simulator called SimMom to train nurses to deliver babies. (Source: Arkansas State University Mountain Home)

    A program training nurses at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home got a financial boost Thursday, officials with the university said. 

    A program training nurses at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home got a financial boost Thursday, officials with the university said. 

  • Clay County hires three part-time deputies

    Clay County hires three part-time deputies

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-01-25 23:42:30 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 8:21 PM EST2018-01-26 01:21:30 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Clay County Sheriff’s Office received fundings to hire three new part-time deputies.

    The Clay County Sheriff’s Office received fundings to hire three new part-time deputies.

  • A Better Region 8: United Cerebral Palsy helps to live 'life without limits'

    A Better Region 8: United Cerebral Palsy helps to live 'life without limits'

    Thursday, January 25 2018 4:04 PM EST2018-01-25 21:04:38 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 4:14 PM EST2018-01-25 21:14:47 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    This Sunday is the 2018 UCP Telethon from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be live from the studio at ASU-TV and broadcast on NBC Region 8.

    This Sunday is the 2018 UCP Telethon from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be live from the studio at ASU-TV and broadcast on NBC Region 8.

    •   
Powered by Frankly