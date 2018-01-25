DTF agents allege woman "shoved" large bag of meth into body cavity

A woman being held in the Craighead County Detention Center faces additional charges after investigators say she “shoved” a large quantity of drugs into a body cavity.

In December, a Second Judicial Drug Task Force agent received a call “from a reliable source” about Delilah Davis, 31, of Newport, having a large quantity of methamphetamine hidden in her vaginal cavity, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The agent contacted the jail supervisor who said they had received similar information and had already pulled Davis out of her cell and searched her. They also searched her cell, but the jailer said they did not find any contraband.

The DTF agent asked that the jailers place Davis into a “dry cell,” which does not have a toilet or sink, until he and another agent could get to the jail to question her.

After arriving at the CCDC, the agents met with Davis in an interview room and told her they knew she had drugs concealed in her vaginal cavity and that they would get a search warrant if she did not remove them.

“She did advise us that she did have methamphetamine shoved in her vaginal cavity and she would get it out,” the affidavit stated.

At that point, according to the document, two jailers escorted Davis to a booking area search room where she is alleged to have reached into her vaginal cavity and pulled out a “large Ziploc bag” containing 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Back in the interview room, Davis reportedly told the investigators she had given a small amount of the drug to another inmate in exchange for money in her jail account.

The detectives later interviewed the other inmate who alleged Davis gave her a “shard” of meth to test to see if it was real.

The woman said she put it into her mouth to eat. She reportedly told the detectives “she had to take it out several times cause it tasted bad, but she still ate it.”

On Thursday, a special Craighead County District Court judge found probable cause to charge Davis with furnishing prohibited articles and possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams.

She’s being held on a $5,500 cash/surety bond awaiting a Feb. 26 circuit court appearance.

