Man accused of indecency, sexually grooming a child - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man accused of indecency, sexually grooming a child

Lee Walker (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Office) Lee Walker (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Office)
WYNNE, AR (KAIT) -

A man is being held on $25,000 bond after police arrested him for sexual indecency with a child.

Wynne police arrested 30-year-old Lee Walker II on Wednesday.

He appeared Thursday before Cross County District Judge Mike Smith who found probable cause to charge him with two counts of sexual indecency with a minor, sexually grooming a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Smith set his bond at $25,000 and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Feb. 5.

The judge also prohibited Walker from having contact, either directly or indirectly, with anyone under the age of 18, except for immediate family members. He is also prohibited from having contact with minors on social media or the internet.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Crews work to repair roads after they have thawed

    Crews work to repair roads after they have thawed

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:49 PM EST2018-01-25 23:49:41 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:03 PM EST2018-01-26 00:03:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Sharp County road crews took advantage of the nice weather this week to repair roads that have just thawed.

    Sharp County road crews took advantage of the nice weather this week to repair roads that have just thawed.

  • Hardy Fire Department replacing expired turnouts with grant

    Hardy Fire Department replacing expired turnouts with grant

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:37 PM EST2018-01-25 23:37:34 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:00 PM EST2018-01-26 00:00:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Hardy Fire Department is about to purchase a lot of new equipment thanks to more than $70,000 in grants that it recently received.

    The Hardy Fire Department is about to purchase a lot of new equipment thanks to more than $70,000 in grants that it recently received.

  • Tourist town preparing now for summer

    Tourist town preparing now for summer

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-01-25 23:20:38 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:26 PM EST2018-01-25 23:26:47 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The City of Hardy is working to move forward from a year where several restaurants left the area.

    The City of Hardy is working to move forward from a year where several restaurants left the area.

    •   
Powered by Frankly