Man accused of indecency, sexually grooming a child

A man is being held on $25,000 bond after police arrested him for sexual indecency with a child.

Wynne police arrested 30-year-old Lee Walker II on Wednesday.

He appeared Thursday before Cross County District Judge Mike Smith who found probable cause to charge him with two counts of sexual indecency with a minor, sexually grooming a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Smith set his bond at $25,000 and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Feb. 5.

The judge also prohibited Walker from having contact, either directly or indirectly, with anyone under the age of 18, except for immediate family members. He is also prohibited from having contact with minors on social media or the internet.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.