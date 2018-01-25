2018 Red-White Game Headed To Little Rock

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek announced Thursday that the Razorbacks will play the 2018 Red-White Spring Football Game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on April 7.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m., and admission will be free and open to the public. Additional details on the spring game and other festivities that weekend will be made in the coming weeks.

In addition to the traditional spring game in Central Arkansas, a family friendly event is being planned in Northwest Arkansas with more details to come at a later date.

This year’s spring game will be the Razorbacks’ first under Chad Morris, who was introduced as the 33rd head coach in Arkansas football history on Dec. 6, 2017. A Texas native, Morris came to The Hill from SMU where he spent the last three seasons as head coach. In his eight seasons as either a head coach or offensive coordinator, including offensive coordinator stints at Tulsa (2010) and Clemson (2011-14), his teams have racked up 46,975 yards of total offense for a 460.5 per game average. At least once at each of his three stops, he’s produced a top-10 offense a total of four times.