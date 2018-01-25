Arkansas AG rejects wording of casino ballot measure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' attorney general has rejected the wording of a proposed ballot measure that would allow up to three casinos in the state to raise money for highways.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Thursday cited ambiguities in the proposed constitutional amendment submitted earlier this month by Driving Arkansas Forward, a group formed to campaign for the measure. The proposal calls for 65 percent of casino tax revenue to go toward highway funding.

Rutledge must approve the measure's language before supporters can gather signatures to try and place it on the November ballot.

An attorney for the group says it planned to submit a new version of the proposal within the next week that would address Rutledge's concerns.

