Organizers announce Race for the Cure scheduled for April 28

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Members in Region 8 communities are working to improve that statistic with the second annual Susan G. Komen Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure.

Organizers announced today the race is scheduled for Saturday, April 28 on the campus of Arkansas State University.

Race Director Beth Smith said this year’s theme, More Than Pink, is dedicated to shifting the focus from awareness to action.

“We want them to act, and we want them to donate, and we want them to participate with us,” Smith said. “So we are pink, but we are also more than pink, and that’s our theme again this year.”

This year they are adding a new activity to the schedule.

The Pink Prowl will take place the night before the race.

Participants will receive pink wristbands and be able to visit local businesses in downtown Jonesboro.

Following the Survivors’ Breakfast at 7 a.m. Saturday morning, they will have a stage with music to get everybody pumped up and excited about the 5K at 9 a.m.

“It’s a fabulous morning full of friends and memories,” Smith said. “There are always some laughs and sometimes a few tears for the people that are walking in memory of those they’ve lost.”

Last year was the first Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure, and they saw over 4,000 participants.

Smith said this year they’ve set the goal at 5,000 participants.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.