ARDOT announces 12 road projects on hold

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced 12 road projects that will be delayed.

Two of those road projects are in Greene and Randolph counties.

ARDOT Spokesman Danny Straessle said as long as the federal government is uncertain in terms of funding, they will continue to look at the option of delaying road projects that haven’t yet started.

Straessle said they have to guarantee they will receive reimbursement from the federal government for these projects, so they can pay for the contractors.

“The last thing we want out there is a construction project that is started and isn’t going to be finished for some time because there is not any money to pay for it,” Straessle said.

Safety improvements for Highway 49B and Highway 135 in Greene County have been put on hold.

Pastor Josh Carpenter’s church is on Highway 135, and he said any road improvement project is important to follow through.

“It’s important for us because we have a lot of traffic in and out of our parking lot here for the church,” Carpenter said.

Straessle said the department will continue to work to get the projects back in, as soon as Congress comes up with something more substantial than a continuing resolution.

But he said how long that will take is anybody’s guess.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.