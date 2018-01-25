Tourist town preparing now for summer

The city of Hardy is working to move forward from a year where several restaurants left the area.

Mayor Jason Jackson said even though the summer seems like a long time away now, they are already working hard to get ready for May and to try to increase tax revenue in 2018.

“We put a lot of focus in on trying to get the businesses and everything and do as much as we can to help them get better,” Jackson said.

Last year’s tourist season got off to a bad start with a power outage on Memorial Day Weekend.

Then three restaurants left town or closed before the end of the year.

Jackson said shop owners are excited to start seeing more tourists this year.

“Their esteem’s up and they’re ready to go,” he said.

Five different Main Street stores are working on remodels or upgrades that are expected to be done before Memorial Day.

“Our community is 100% tourism related,” Jackson said. “We don't have any manufacturing or anything here, so we've got to focus on keeping people coming in and excited every weekend to come down here and spend some money with us.”

The city is also working to improve sidewalks and parks downtown to keep people there longer.

“If we can get them in and staying at the parks, at the RV park and everything, they’re going to come walk into town and enjoy the stores and places to eat,” Jackson said.

Dollar General has nearly finished construction and is set to open soon, which the mayor hopes will also bring more tax money in from people who are driving through.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.