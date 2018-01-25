Clay County hires three part-time deputies - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Clay County hires three part-time deputies

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office received funding to hire three new part-time deputies.

The new deputies are already on the streets.

Sheriff Terry Miller said he is thankful the Clay County Quorum Court approved the funding for hiring the new deputies.

