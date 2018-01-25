Crews work to repair roads after they have thawed - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews work to repair roads after they have thawed

SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Sharp County road crews took advantage of the nice weather this week to repair roads that have just thawed.

County Judge Gene Moore said the snow and ice left a lot of potholes and soft spots on the road now that the temperatures have warmed up on and the ground has thawed out.

“Of course it’s still wet and muddy so they’re not going to make them like a superhighway but they are going to help them out and make things better,” Moore said.

The work they were able to do before the cold weather hit did help to keep their roads in better shape now, according to Moore.

“We had a good summer, you know, a good winter, we had a rough spring with a lot of rains and stuff that kind of set us back but then we had enough moisture through the summer that we were able to do some work on the roads that normally you don't get to because it gets too dry,” Moore said.

And since it’s hard to find that happy medium, the judge said his road crews will be out every day they can to make sure the county roads are being kept up.  

