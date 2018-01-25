Lanes reopen on Hwy. 63 after crash

Lanes are now open after crews worked a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near Hoxie in front of the Exxon station.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates, two people were injured in the crash.

Those injured were transported to a Jonesboro hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

