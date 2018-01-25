ASUMH Health Sciences Simulator gets funding

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas gave $63,296 Thursday to Arkansas State University Mountain Home for a full body birthing simulator called SimMom to train nurses to deliver babies. (Source: Arkansas State University Mountain Home)

A program training nurses at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home got a financial boost Thursday, officials with the university said.

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas donated $63,296 to the ASUMH School of Health Sciences for a full-body birthing simulator called SimMom.

According to a media release, the simulator will train nursing students in as real-life experience as humanly possible.

"This simulator will allow our students the opportunity to experience birthing situations that are infrequently available in a clinical setting," Dean Julia Gist said in a statement. "We are grateful to the Blue & You Foundation for recognizing ASUMH as an organization that positively affects the health of our community."

