ASUMH Health Sciences Simulator gets funding

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR (KAIT) -

A program training nurses at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home got a financial boost Thursday, officials with the university said. 

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas donated $63,296 to the ASUMH School of Health Sciences for a full-body birthing simulator called SimMom. 

According to a media release, the simulator will train nursing students in as real-life experience as humanly possible. 

"This simulator will allow our students the opportunity to experience birthing situations that are infrequently available in a clinical setting," Dean Julia Gist said in a statement. "We are grateful to the Blue & You Foundation for recognizing ASUMH as an organization that positively affects the health of our community." 

