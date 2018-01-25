Safety summit planned for downtown Paragould

The Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Main Street Paragould are teaming up to offer a safety summit for their downtown merchants.

“We plan to bring in all emergency management partners to talk to the identified demographic which is merchants downtown to speak about the weather, earthquakes, natural and man-made disasters, train derailments and more,” said Erik Wright, OEM coordinator.

Wright said these partners are both local and from the state.

Some of the partners include Union Pacific Hazmat, Paragould Police Department, the FBI, National Weather Service, and the OEM office.

Wright said this is the first time they have ever held a summit like this for merchants which should get everyone on board with being safe in an emergency type situation.

“We are just trying to have Greene County at the forefront of safety and preparedness and not just for downtown merchants but we are hoping to roll this for our schools and healthcare and industry in the coming year or two and we are just trying to make sure people are getting acquainted with one another and getting the information they need to be safe,” Wright said.

The summit is scheduled to take place February 22 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hyde Park Cafe.

