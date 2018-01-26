Dyes and Chew Set School Records in Eagles Blowout Victory

Date: January 25, 2018

Score: Williams Baptist College 99 vs. Hannibal-LaGrange University 60

Records: WBC (11-7, AMC 7-6) vs. HLGU (5-13, AMC 5-8)

Location: Southerland-Mabee Center - Walnut Ridge, Ark.

__________________

Recap:

Dominique Dyes hit a school record ten 3-point field goals and Marquez Chew swiped 11 steals (also a school record) to lead the Williams Baptist College Eagles 99-60 over the Trojans from Hannibal-LaGrange University. The American Midwest Conference contest was played in front of a raucous crowd at WBC’s Southerland-Mabee Center in Walnut Ridge.

The Eagles were on fire from the tip-off as their first four baskets came from beyond the arc, helping them open a 12-2 lead three minutes into the contest. The barrage would continue as Williams hiit a total of 11 3-point baskets in the first half on its way to a 56-36 advantage at the break.

In total, the Eagles made 22 of 38 shots in the first half for 58 percent shooting. The team assisted on 13 of the 22 buckets. The defense forced 13 turnovers on 10 steals in the period. Meanwhile, they held the Trojans to 13-of-27 from the floor and only 2-of-7 from 3-point range.

The WBC defense stole the show in the second half, only allowing HLGU to score 7-of-28 field goals. The Eagles harassed Hannibal into 14 turnovers in the frame, as Williams outscored the Trojans 43-24 bringing the final score to 99-60.

For the game, WBC scored a season high 39 points off 27 Hannibal turnovers. Twenty one of the turnovers were steals. The Eagles bench scored 49 points in the game.

_______________

Individual Records:

Dominique Dyes set the single game 3-point record with 10 makes in the contest. The Sikeston, Mo., native made 10-of-17 in the game. The sophomore scored 32 points in the game.

“It is a great accomplishment. It is something special and I knew if I work hard at perfecting my shot, I could achieve this goal. I am happy to see the hard work paying off. I want to thank the man upstairs for giving me the ability to do what I love to do,” said Dyes.

The other record set in the contest was 11 steals by Marquez Chew. The junior from Luxora, Ark., also scored 17 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

“It is an honor to set a school record. I would not have been able to do it without my teammates putting me in excellent positions to achieve this accomplishment,” said Chew.

_________________

Double-Figures:

Three other Eagles reached double-figures in the game. D’Angelo Griffin came off the bench to score 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Devante Carolina scored 11, while Shackeel Butters chipped in with 10.

Other scorers for WBC were Briheam Anthony (8) and Travon Cobb with four points.

Butters and Cobb led the team with seven rebounds a piece, while Kendall Ivy chipped in with six.

_______________

AMC Outlook:

The win keeps the Eagles in seventh place in the AMC. They are now only five games behind first place Columbia College and a half game behind sixth place Lyon College with nine games remaining in the conference regular season.

________________

Up Next:

Williams will look to take its hot shooting on the road Saturday, Jan. 27 at Central Baptist College. Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m.