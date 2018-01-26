HS Basketball Scores on January 25, 2018 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

HS Basketball Scores on January 25, 2018

Boys Basketball Scores:

Osceola 78, Westside 72
Marked Tree 42, EPC 38
Hillcrest 46, Mammoth Spring 41
Rector 69, Maynard 59
Ridgefield Christian 77, Marmaduke 51
Corning 60, Hoxie 32
Earle 62, Bay 53

Girls Basketball Scores:

Mammoth Spring 58, Hillcrest 23
Gosnell 47, Rivercrest 46
Maynard 57, Rector 25
Manila 56, Trumann 42
Riverside 70, Westside 36
Brookland 47, Harrisburg 45
EPC 55, Marked Tree 45
Marmaduke 67, Ridgefield Christian 46
Bay 69, Earle 58
 

