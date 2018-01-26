Arkansas man killed in St. Francis County crash

An Arkansas man is dead after a crash Thursday morning.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, 80-year-old Billy G. Key of Moro was driving a 2005 Ford Ranger north on Highway 261 in St. Francis County just before 9 a.m.

He ran off the road and his truck overturned.

The report states the weather and roads were clear at the time of the crash.

