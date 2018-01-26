Justin Moore to bring tour to Arkansas

Arkansas native and country music star Justin Moore is bringing his tour to the Natural State.

His "Hell on a Highway Tour" will make a stop at the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock on Friday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. The tour also features special guest Dylan Scott.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 and will be available by phone at 800-745-3000, and online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Price for a lawn seats is $23 while general admission pit and reserved seats are $49.75.

