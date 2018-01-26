Man convicted in shooting that wounded Missouri cop

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been convicted in a July 2015 shooting that wounded a St. Louis police sergeant.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jurors found 26-year-old Dale Wolford guilty Thursday of assault, armed criminal action and shooting at or from a motor vehicle. But he was acquitted of a charge that he specifically targeted a police officer.

St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Lowe was shot while off-duty but uniformed as he worked a part-time security job. His bullet-resistant vest stopped a round from piercing his torso, possibly saving his life. Police have described the shooting as an unprovoked ambush. Wolford's cousin testified that Wolford didn't initially know he'd shot a police officer.

Lowe said afterward that he feels he can "breathe a little easier."

Sentencing is set for Feb. 23.

