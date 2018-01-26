University of Missouri group recommends grad program cuts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A task force at the University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia has recommended cutting 27 doctoral, masters and graduate certificate programs.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the 15-member group released its findings Thursday. Programs on the proposed chopping block include religious studies masters and doctoral programs and a graduate certificate program in gerontology. They were selected for possible elimination because of low enrollment, few graduates and a lack of research productivity.

The group also recommended studying possible consolidation in some areas. It made no recommendations on undergraduate programs.

The review process is part of an effort to reduce spending that began last summer. The report doesn't say how much money, if any, would be saved.

The deans and department chairs will be able to challenge the findings.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.