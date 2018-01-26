Missouri lawmaker wants all students to get breakfast

While grabbing breakfast is just part of the routine for many, some students don’t get breakfast before school.

Students in Missouri are some across the country needing breakfast.

In a report by KSDK, it states one in five kids in Missouri struggle with hunger.

A state lawmaker is working to make sure every student has access to breakfast with a new bill.

It’s called Breakfast after the Bell.

