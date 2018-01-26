School district suspends employee accused of sexual indecency with child

The Wynne School District has suspended an employee arrested on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child.

Wynne police arrested 30-year-old Lee (L.T.) Walker on Wednesday on two counts of sexual indecency with a minor, sexually grooming a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Friday, Superintendent Carl Easley confirmed in a formal statement that Walker was employed as a classroom aide at Wynne Junior High School.

He stated that on Jan. 5, a female student reported: “something inappropriate had taken place that day in the classroom.”

The district suspended Walker on Jan. 8 following an investigation into the allegations and sent him a letter recommending his termination.

Knowing that parents are concerned, Easley said the district is working with the Wynne Police Department in the investigation.

Here is Easley's full statement to KAIT:

Mr. Walker is employed as a classroom aide at Wynne Junior High School. On January 5th a female student reported that something inappropriate had taken place that day in the classroom. After an investigation Mr. Walker was suspended on January 8th and given a letter of recommendation for termination. According to due process Mr. Walker may ask for a hearing before the Wynne School Board on the recommendation of termination. We know that parents are concerned and we are working with the Wynne Police Department on this matter.

Region 8 News has requested more information in this case from Wynne detectives. As soon as it becomes available, we will update this story.

