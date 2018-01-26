Person of interest in missing kids case seen in Pocahontas. (Source: KOLR)

Authorities in Missouri have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for three children police say were kidnapped in December. A person of interest was recently spotted in Pocahontas.

According to a report from KOLR-TV, the Oregon County Sheriff's Office in Missouri issued the advisory after the children were taken on Dec. 18, 2017.

The sheriff's office says a man was seen using an EBT card at a Walmart in Pocahontas, AR two weeks ago. The card belongs to the mother of the missing children, Lacey Joseph.

Joseph was arrested on the day the children went missing after failing to turn them over to officials with the Missouri Division of Children Services in Alton.

She, as well as the grandparents of the children, are refusing to cooperate with law enforcement concerning the location of the three.

The children are identified as 11-year-old Leena Joseph, 10-year-old Jonathan Joseph, and 3-year-old Destin Joseph.

Destin Joseph is 3 feet tall, 30 lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Jonathan Joseph is 4 feet tall, 75 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Leena Joseph is 3’9″, 80 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen the man or the children are asked to call local law enforcement immediately or the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 778-7888.

