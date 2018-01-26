UPDATE: Missing MO children found safe

Person of interest in missing kids case seen in Pocahontas. (Source: KOLR)

Officials in Missouri say three missing children have been found safe.

Amanda Osborn, with the Oregon County Sheriff's Office in Alton, reported Friday afternoon that Leena, Jonathan, and Destin Joseph had been found. She did not say where the children were found.

Authorities in Missouri had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three children who police say were kidnapped in December. A person of interest was recently spotted in Pocahontas.

According to a report from KOLR-TV, the Oregon County Sheriff's Office in Missouri issued the advisory after the children were taken on Dec. 18, 2017.

The sheriff's office says a man was seen using an EBT card at a Walmart in Pocahontas, AR two weeks ago. The card belongs to the mother of the missing children, Lacey Joseph.

Joseph was arrested on the day the children went missing after failing to turn them over to officials with the Missouri Division of Children Services in Alton.

Investigators said she, as well as the grandparents of the children, refused to cooperate with law enforcement concerning the location of the three.

The children are identified as 11-year-old Leena Joseph, 10-year-old Jonathan Joseph, and 3-year-old Destin Joseph.

