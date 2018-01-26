Tonight: UCP Super Star, A Family For Me - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tonight: UCP Super Star, A Family For Me

Friday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

  • Trending

Person of interest in missing kids case seen in Pocahontas

School district suspends employee accused of sexual indecency with child

FBI agent admits error in ex-senator corruption case

  • School employee arrested

The Wynne School District has suspended an employee arrested on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child. Get the latest information about the investigation on Region 8 News.

  • UCP Super Star

Four-year-old Levi Holden has defied doctor's diagnoses since the day he was born. Meet the UPC Super Star ahead of this weekend's telethon on Region 8 News.

  • A Family For Me

Ryan Vaughan introduces us to a group of siblings who are ready to be adopted by a loving family. See them tonight on Region 8 News.

  • Rain coming this weekend

Enjoy the sunshine today because rain will be moving in by Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

