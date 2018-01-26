FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 26, 2018 NORTH LITTLE ROCK- The Arkansas Activities Association announced the 2018 Class of the AOA, AHSAAA, AHSCA Hall of Fame; as well as the Jerry Hall, Curt King, Joe Reese, and Wadie Moore Awards. The 2018 Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place Friday, July 13, 2018. The Ceremony will begin at 6:30 in Horner Hall at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Tickets to the event can be purchased through Nicole Cunningham in the AAA office. The 2018 Hall of Fame Class Arkansas Officials Association Troy Davidson, Bartlett, TN Larry Jayroe, Forrest City Lynden Polk, Rogers Mike Rottinghaus, Greenbrier Ron Shelby, Camden Brannon Thiesse, Jonesboro Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association Doug Killgore, Little Rock Derril Smith, El Dorado Kathy Tadlock, Arkansas Activities Association Arkansas High School Coaches Association Brad Blew, Farmington Bill Barden, Harding Academy Buster Campbell, Riverside Marvin Lindsey, Magnolia Doug Scheel, Booneville Warren Bane, Lockesburg Jerry Hall Award Leon Sparks, Fort Smith Curt King Award David Carpenter, Junction City Joe Reese Award Buzz Bolding, Conway Stan Wood, Russell Sporting Goods Wadie Moore Service Award Jeremy Muck, Arkansas Democrat Gazzette