Transportation museum set to open in 2018

People in Pocahontas will soon be able to visit a museum displaying the city's rich transportation history.

The old Frisco Train Depot has been home to a visitors center for several years and now it will share the building with the museum.

Construction began on the new museum in 2017 but was delayed when major flooding hit the area in May.

The museum is nearly finished and now Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story has appointed a committee to gather display items.

Tourism Director Bill Carroll says he is thrilled that the museum will finally be opening in 2018.

"We're telling a story," he said. "We have a lot of picture blow ups of steamboat trade that was here for so many years."

Carroll said the museum will also include a lot of railroad memorabilia and displays featuring the Rock and Roll Highway.

He expects once the museum opens, it will have thousands of visitors since tourism is gaining momentum in Pocahontas.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.