Firefighters battle blaze, no one injured

No one was injured Friday as Marked Tree firefighters battled a blaze at a local agricultural business.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, firefighters went to Crop Production Services, 309 West Second St., Friday afternoon after a fire was reported in a building there.

Marked Tree firefighters worked to put out the fire, while Poinsett County deputies assisted, Molder said.

Marked Tree Fire Chief Allen Hicks said crews are still attempting to find out the cause of the blaze and that Lepanto and Tyronza firefighters also helped Marked Tree firefighters in putting out the blaze.

